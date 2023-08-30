Go First lessor moves NCLAT to stop its planes from flying2 min read 30 Aug 2023, 08:02 PM IST
The lessor's legal action is against the resolution professional (RP) of the airline, Shailendra Ajmera, and is scheduled for a hearing on Thursday at the NCLAT
New Delhi: Jackson Square Aviation Ireland Ltd, the lessor for the grounded airline Go First, has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) seeking directions to prevent its parked aircraft from being used for flying by the airline, a counsel connected to the case confirmed to Mint.