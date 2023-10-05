Go First lessors demand aircraft deregistration post bankruptcy code changes
They also requested the court to direct the DGCA to provide an affidavit clarifying their stance on the MCA notification on changes made to the bankruptcy code
New Delhi: In a setback for Go First insolvency proceedings, the airline’s lessors today in the Delhi High Court demanded the de-registration of their aircraft following the latest changes made in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.