Go First makes exit, blames Pratt & Whitney for insolvency6 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 05:29 PM IST
The grounding of close to 50% of its A320neo fleet due to the serial failure of Pratt & Whitney’s engines, while it continued to incur 100% of its operational costs, has set Go First back by ₹10,800 crores in lost revenues and additional expenses
New Delhi: The "ever-increasing" number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney has forced Go First to file for an insolvency resolution process before the Delhi bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, the airline said on Tuesday.
