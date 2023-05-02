Go First makes exit, blames Pratt & Whitney for insolvency

To recover these (and other) losses, Go First has sought compensation of approximately ₹8000 crores in the SIAC arbitration. “If GO FIRST is successful in the arbitration, it is hoped that, GO FIRST will be able to address the liabilities of its creditors, small and large. However at this stage, in the absence of Pratt & Whitney not providing the required number of spare leased engines in accordance with the order issued by the emergency arbitrator, GO FIRST is no longer in a position to continue to meet its financial obligations," the airline said.