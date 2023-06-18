Go First may face forensic scrutiny3 min read 18 Jun 2023, 11:57 PM IST
Forensic audit to be triggered if transactions raise concerns
The airline decided to move NCLT, terming it a result of the ‘ever-increasing number of failing PW engines’
MUMBAI : Banks could initiate forensic audit of Go Airlines (India) Ltd if a transaction audit to track undervalued or preferential transactions as part of the insolvency resolution process throws up adverse findings, a banker aware of the development said.
