Go First may lose slots if suspension continues3 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:53 PM IST
The Wadia Group-backed airline has voluntarily filed for insolvency at the National Court of Law Tribunal; however, its petition is yet to be admitted.
NEW DELHI : Low-fare airline Go First may lose valuable airport slots to other airlines if its operations remain suspended, two people aware of the matter said. Given the intense demand for airport slots, authorities and stakeholders may be forced to allocate them to other airlines ready to operate a route, first on an ad-hoc basis and later permanently if Go First remains grounded, one of the two people cited above said.
