Go First may lose slots if suspension continues

The Wadia Group-backed airline has voluntarily filed for insolvency at the National Court of Law Tribunal; however, its petition is yet to be admitted. The court reserved its order after an hours-long hearing on 2 May. “The Go First counsel sought an interim moratorium from the NCLT bench in the hope that this would freeze their assets in the current form, such as slots and aircraft. However, one should not forget that the civil aviation ministry and DGCA clarified during Jet Airways NCLT proceedings that slots were never an asset or property of Jet Airways and hence, were not to be subjected to a moratorium," a lawyer said.“If the ministry reserves the same opinion as before, and Go First continues to suspend flights over 1-2 months, these slots will have to be adjusted in view of passenger inconvenience," he added.