NEW DELHI : Go Airlines (India) Ltd will likely induct CFM engine-fitted Airbus A320 family aircraft when the bankrupt airline resumes flight operations as these have proven to be more reliable for the airline in the past, two people aware of the development said. “The airline is open to evaluating the CFM option, and preliminary discussions have taken place on the matter in view of the current scenario," one of the officials cited above said, requesting anonymity.

CFM engines are produced by CFM International, an equal joint venture between France’s Safran Group and General Electric Co. of the US.

Go First had a fleet of 54 aircraft when it suspended operations on 3 May. Of these, five A320ceos are run on CFM engines while US jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney (PW) powers the remaining 49 aircraft.

Not just Go First, IndiGo, in 2021, selected CFM’s LEAP-1A engines to power its fleet of 310 new Airbus 320 family aircraft due to issues with Pratt & Whitney engines.

Go Airlines filed for bankruptcy on 2 May, citing unsustainable financial health owing to engine issues. The company has blamed Pratt & Whitney for the conditions leading to its bankruptcy.

“The airline has experienced a reliable phase of flight operations with CFM-powered aircraft in the past. They have been rugged and solid as compared to Pratt & Whitney engines for Go First. Hence, CFM engines are being considered," a second person aware of the development said, also declining to be named.

While Go First placed orders with Pratt & Whitney on account of their fuel-efficient nature and “quieter flights," the airline’s management chose CFM in 2005, citing “low cost of ownership" and reliability.

Go First began operations in late 2005 with two leased A320s. It had selected CFM56-5B engines to power its initial fleet of 20 Airbus A320 family aircraft. The airline then selected Pratt & Whitney for a set of 72 A320neo family aircraft ordered in 2011 and the next set of 72 A320neo family aircraft ordered in 2016. As the airline prepares the strategy for sustainable flight operations, in preparation for a relaunch of Go First by July, the Indian civil aviation regulator will also audit the budget airline from 4-6 July.

Mint first reported on 29 June that the civil aviation regulator would conduct a special audit of the airline next week as part of the process to assess its preparations for the launch. This will focus on the safety-related aspects, continued compliance with the requirements to hold an Air Operator Certificate and physical verification of the arrangements made for the resumption of flight operations.

The airline has also secured lenders’ in-principle approval for interim funding of ₹450 crore.

While the approval for interim funds has been granted, the plan is subject to approval from the respective boards of the banks. Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank are part of the lenders’ consortium of Go First. To be sure, bankers have analysed Go First’s readiness to fly again and feel that since it retained 50-60% of pilots and a majority of ground staff, it will soon be able to resume services.

It is to be noted that the resolution professional of the airline, Shailendra Ajmera, made a presentation on the lenders-approved revival plan on 28 June to the DGCA. The regulator had then asked the resolution professional to submit a formal plan on the same.

In its latest plan submitted to the DGCA, the airline has said that it can recommence approximately 160 daily flight operations with 26 aircraft, Mint has learnt. Out of the 26 aircraft, nearly four aircraft are to be kept in reserve to be prepared for a backup plan in case there are issues related to technical glitches in any of the operational aircraft.

According to DGCA’s data for April, Go First had a 6.4% share in the domestic market and carried 829,000 passengers.

The National Company Law Tribunal admitted the airline’s insolvency proposal on 10 May. The airline has a moratorium on all payments for six months.

