Go First moves SC against HC order

Go First moves SC against HC order

1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:56 PM IST Krishna Yadav

  • According to the RP, the Supreme Court hearing is expected on Friday or Monday, depending on scheduling.

The order upheld by the division bench, allowed lessors to inspect aircraft and rejected Go First’s plea.

New Delhi: The Resolution Professional (RP) of the Go First Airline informed the Delhi high court about their appeal to the Supreme Court against a division bench order.

This order, upheld by the division bench, allowed lessors to inspect aircraft and rejected Go First's plea.

This order, upheld by the division bench, allowed lessors to inspect aircraft and rejected Go First’s plea.

This order, upheld by the division bench, allowed lessors to inspect aircraft and rejected Go First’s plea.

According to the RP, the Supreme Court hearing is expected on Friday or Monday, depending on scheduling.

During the hearing in the high court on Thursday in the aircraft’s de-registration case, senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Arun Kathpalia, representing the lessors, invoked aircraft regulations, the Cape Town Convention, and IBC provisions.

Lessors reinstated that the Cape Town Convention requires the immediate cancellation of expired leases without needing the airline’s agreement or paperwork.

The case’s hearing will resume on Friday before the single bench.

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 10:56 PM IST
