A day after the recently GoFirst filed for bankruptcy, its CEO has made it clear that the company owner, Wadia Group, is in no mood of selling the airline and is completely committed to the company.

Go First airline filed for bankruptcy after blaming “faulty" Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines for the grounding of about half of its fleet. The main purpose of filing for the insolvency was to revive the airline and not sell it, the CEO of Go First, Kaushik Khona, told Reuters on Wednesday. He also added that the company has made all payments to Pratt & Whitney.

The airline company was also trying to engage with lessors to dissuade them from taking any action, he added.

India's fifth largest budget airline, Go First, filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday. Till March, the company enjoyed around 6.9 per cent of market share. The current financial crisis is the result of a dispute between Go First and its exclusive supplicer of engines for its Airbus A320 neo fleet.

Its bankruptcy was a necessary step due to the "ever-increasing number of failing engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney's International Aero Engines", which had led to the grounding of 25 aircraft, Go First said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company accused Pratt & Whitney of failing to complay with an arbitration order directing it to release spare leased engines.

Passengers who had booked their Go First flights are facing difficulty, as the airline had cancelled flights scheduled from May 3 to May 5 for ‘operational reasons’.

Civil aviation minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, had announced that the government will offer all possible assistance to Go First.

Notably, this is the first major airline collapse in India since that of Jet Airways in 2019. The recent merger of Tata owned airlines, ie, Air India, Vistara, under the Tata conglomerate has further intensified the fierce competition in India's airline sector.

Jet Airways collapsed in 2019 with $1.2 billion in debt after growing to become one of India's largest airlines. The company ended up leaving 20,000 employees out of work. Decade ago, Kingfisher airlines closed in 2012 after it failed to repay loans worth millions of dollars to state-owned banks. Its owner, Vijay Mallya, fled India and is facing financial fraud charges.

