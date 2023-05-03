Go First owner not planning to exit airline, report1 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 01:03 PM IST
A day after Go First airline filed for insolvency citing “faulty” Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines, its CEO has clarified that company's owner, Wadia group, is not planning to exit airline
