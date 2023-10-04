Go First return faces further delay amid bench change at NCLT

New Delhi: Go First's return could face more delays due to a change in the bench at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that had been overseeing the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The original bench, consisting of justice Mahendra Khandelwal and technical member Rahul Prasad Bhatnagar, who were reviewing the legal challenges brought by lessors, have chosen to recuse themselves. They have directed the airline's resolution professional (RP) and the lessors to request the NCLT president to appoint a fresh bench.

Given the change, the former bench identifies as "part-heard," meaning they retain the right to preside over filings previously submitted. However, they can't rule on new filings. As a result, all parties will need to re-present their cases to the newly-appointed bench, a decision that rests with the NCLT president. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This administrative roadblock presents challenges for both the airline's future and the lessors, and will potentially lead to delays in Go First's resolution.

One of the counsels representing the lessors expressed dissatisfaction with this delay. He emphasised that neither the lessors nor the airline desires a prolonged legal process, as they are eager to retrieve their valuable aircraft and engines while the airline seeks revival.

When questioned about the reason for the bench change, the counsel mentioned that they are yet to receive an explanation, as the notification of the bench change did not provide any specific reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The counsel also noted that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had urged the NCLT to prioritise the. If any party feels that the NCLT's actions are causing undue delays, they can approach the NCLAT with their concerns. However, it should be noted that the NCLAT did not provide a specific deadline for the NCLT to resolve the case.

Since Go First's admission to insolvency proceedings and the imposition of a moratorium in May, the case has already been heard by two different benches.

This underscores the administrative challenges faced by applicants in insolvency cases due to the frequent reconstitution of benches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Go First's future remains uncertain in the Delhi high court (HC), as a single bench is currently hearing all parties involved in the deregistration case of the aircraft initiated by the lessors. However, the Delhi HC has reserved its judgement in the maintenance case initiated by three lessors and is expected to issue a ruling in the coming weeks.

