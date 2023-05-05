Spot airfares soar with Go First gone

Spot airfares for flights on routes with a strong presence of Go First, such as Mumbai-Goa, have more than doubled to around ₹10,000 from nearly ₹4,000 a week ago, and those for Delhi-Pune have risen to approximately ₹15,000 from a little over ₹6,000 a week earlier. Spot airfares for flights to Ahmedabad from Delhi have also become dearer by 55% to around ₹5,000 from over ₹3,000 a week earlier.