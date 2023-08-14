Uncertainty over planes stalls Go First plans to raise finance

New Delhi: In a move that is set to raise questions on the return of Go First, the airline’s new management under the resolution professional (RP) has failed to raise funds from banks due to questions over availability of aircraft.

People aware of the matter told Mint that the airline’s RP Shailendra Ajmera was asked by the Committee of Creditors (CoC) to approach banks with a revival plan and raise funds amounting to ₹450 crore. The CoC had also approved that the RP-led management can also approach the banks, who are part of the committee.

Ajmera, however, has not been able to raise funds despite approvals from the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation due to a Delhi high court order that gives lessors permission to inspect the aircraft.

The aviation regulator approved Go First’s plan to restart operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to certain conditions.

“Since there is no guarantee on aircraft availability due to that order, the airline’s RP has not been able to raise funds, thus, delaying the resumption process. It is delayed and may not happen, if the aircraft are not made available," added the people mentioned above.

Messages sent to Ajmera did not elicit any response till the time of going to print.

Go First, owned by the Wadia Group, filed for insolvency with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 2 May attributing its financial struggles to faulty engines provided by Pratt and Whitney. It was admitted by NCLT on 10 May. If Go First fails to resume operations after moving to NCLT, it will be the second airline after Jet Airways that will not resume operations. Jet, which had shut operations in April 2019, is struggling to relaunch operations despite getting new promoters in Jalan Kalrock Consortium.

The issue of aircraft unavailability for Go First arose after a single judge bench of the Delhi high court in July granted aircraft leasing companies to access the aircraft leased to Go First for inspections and maintenance work. The court also directed authorities to facilitate these inspections and maintenance tasks. Several attempts by Go First to take a stay on the order by approaching the division bench of the Delhi high court and the Supreme Court did not bring any respite for the company.

The single judge bench of the high court is now set to start hearing the case from 17 August. “It will be crucial for the airline to be able to fetch a favourable order for the airline to restart," said sources in the know.

Meanwhile, the airline has approached the CoC for an immediate infusion of ₹100 crore into the airline and be able to service its insurance and other statutory obligations.