Uncertainty over planes stalls Go First plans to raise finance

Go First, owned by the Wadia Group, filed for insolvency with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on 2 May attributing its financial struggles to faulty engines provided by Pratt and Whitney. It was admitted by NCLT on 10 May. If Go First fails to resume operations after moving to NCLT, it will be the second airline after Jet Airways that will not resume operations. Jet, which had shut operations in April 2019, is struggling to relaunch operations despite getting new promoters in Jalan Kalrock Consortium.