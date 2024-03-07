Go First’s resolution professional issued contempt notice by Delhi HC
The insolvency professional would need to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him, but no coercive action would be taken nor would he need to be summoned, the court said
NEW DELHI : The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued a contempt notice against Go First’s resolution professional after the bankrupt airline’s lessors filed a case claiming he had defied the court orders regarding maintenance of their aircraft.