Go First says it is exploring settlement with Delhivery

Go First says it is exploring settlement with Delhivery1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:55 PM IST
- NCLT has deferred the matter to the third week of August for the next hearing
The Wadia group-owned Go First on Monday told the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) that it is settling its dispute with logistics company Delhivery.
The resolution professional of the airline informed the NCLT, a settlement is being tried.
“We are trying for a settlement with logistics company Delhivery. We are aware of it. However, no final decision is taken so far in this regard," said an advocate representing the RP of the cash-strapped and grounded airline.
When asked about any time frame by the insolvency tribunal, he said “any nearby date, for the settlement."
After hearing the matter, NCLT deferred it to the third week of August for the next hearing.
Delhivery had moved NCLT, alleging that the initiation of CIRP (corporate insolvency resolution process) was fraudulent and malicious.
It had said the airline received over ₹1.58 crore from the logistics company for rendering domestic cargo consignment services. The money was paid as per the terms of an agreement that both companies entered into in 2020 and was last renewed in August 2022.
Go First received ₹57 lakh on May 2, the day it filed for insolvency, despite being aware that it may not be able to render the services even in the future as Go First does not have an operable fleet in its own admission, Delhivery had said.
On June 8, NCLT had issued notice to the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of Go First over the plea filed by the supply chain company.
On May 10, NCLT had admitted the plea of Go First to initiate voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings.
Due to operational reasons, Go First on Sunday announced the cancellation of its flights until July 25th.
Go First said: “We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 25th July 2023 have been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused by the flight cancellations."
(With inputs from PTI)
