Go First says lessors tactically using different forums against airline

New Delhi: Go First on Friday claimed in the Delhi high court that lessors are tactically using different forums against the airline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lawyers representing the airline said some lessors have filed writ petitions in the high court, while others are restricted to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), and some have gone to National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

The single bench expressed difficulty in segregating which lessors are part of the proceeding in the high court and which are only parties in the NCLT proceedings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The court deferred the hearing in the ongoing dispute between lessors and Go First to 30 November.

During the hearing, senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul who argued on behalf of Go First, said if the high court bench decides against the moratorium, allowing lessors to reclaim their aircraft, and NCLT decides otherwise, it creates a jurisdictional conflict.

Kaul reiterated the airline's stance that NCLT is the sole authority to decide on the issue of moratorium, and the court should not interfere with NCLT proceedings, as the issue arose from voluntary insolvency and the NCLAT's imposition of the moratorium on 10 May. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kaul also pointed out that issues such as deregistration, termination, and maintenance moratorium, raised by lessors in their writ petition, have already been addressed before NCLT and NCLAT, and the NCLAT had directed lessors to pursue their case in NCLT at the appropriate forum.

Senior counsel also said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) cannot act against the NCLT's mandate and that the regulator has not taken any action on the lessors' pleas, acknowledging its jurisdictional boundaries.

The airline reiterated that IBC is meant to revive a company, and in the case of an airline, it's the aircraft on which the airline relies for survival. If these are taken from us, how is the airline going to revive itself? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the last proceeding in the case, Go First opposed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) view that the government’s order exempting leased aircraft from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (IBC) process will be applicable retrospectively.

DGCA on November 1 had clarified, as part of a writ petition proceedings, that it views the latest changes made by the ministry of corporate affairs on 3 October with respect to the recovery of aircraft during insolvency as retrospective in nature.

Lessors had already urged the court to immediately issue an order for the deregistration of the aircraft, citing that the DGCA's clarification seemed to nullify the case. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a 3 October notification, the government declared that the provisions of Section 14(1) of IBC, which imposes a moratorium upon the admission of an insolvency plea, shall not apply to transactions, arrangements, or agreements related to aircraft, aircraft engines, airframes, and helicopters.

Go First’s lessors are leveraging this amendment to their advantage in tribunals and courts to repossess their assets from the airline. Nevertheless, delays are happening in the NCLT as well due to changes in the composition of the NCLT bench handling the case.

