Go First says still working to restore its Twitter account

- In a statement issued on Wednesday, Go First said its Twitter account has been compromised
Budget carrier Go First is still working to restore its official Twitter account which has been hacked, news agency PTI reported. The hacking of the account was flagged on 14 September. The account has more than two lakh followers.
As per the report in PTI, the official said work is in progress to restore the account and that there are no issues with its IT systems.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the airline said its Twitter account has been compromised.
The last tweet from the handle is of September 13. “We've added a range of yummy, healthy & irresistible delicacies to our in-flight offerings to make your journey smooth & flavourful. Tasted them yet? Pre-book now: https://bit.ly/3DoOGou," the airline had tweeted.
This is the second time this year that the handle has been compromised. In January this year also, the airline's Twitter account was compromised. Last month, Akasa Air suffered data breach resulting in certain customer information being accessed by unauthorised individuals.
Meanwhile, more than 97 lakh domestic passengers travelled by air in July, aviation regulator DGCA said. IndiGo -- India's largest carrier -- carried 57.11 lakh passengers in July, a 58.8 per cent share of the domestic market, it mentioned.
Vistara flew 10.13 lakh passengers and Air India flew 8.14 lakh passengers in July this year, according to the data shared by the DGCA.
Go First, SpiceJet, AirAsia India and Alliance Air carried 7.95 lakh, 7.76 lakh, 4.42 lakh, 1.12 lakh passengers, respectively, in July, the data showed.
