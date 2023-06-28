Cash-trapped Go First on Wednesday has submitted its revival plan to civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) proposing to restart operations at the earliest possible, according to news report.

GoFirst airline's resolution professional Shailesh Ajmera, along with former CEO Kaushik Kona met with DGCA officials and discuss the revival plan of the now-grounded airline, reported CNBC-TV18.

The proposal submitted outlines restarting the airline's operations by deploying a fleet of 26 aircraft, including four additional planes on standby, reported CNBC-TV18. Go First aims to operate from 22 airports and fly on 78 routes, with approximately 160 daily flights.

On Tuesday, GoFirst announced a fresh tranche of flight cancellations on Tuesday as it remains embroiled in insolvency proceedings. Flights have now been cancelled till June 30 due to operational reasons. The company however assured that it would be able to resume bookings shortly.

The resolution professional has assured the DGCA that there will be an adequate workforce to support the airline's operations, said people quoted earlier.

In response to the resumption plan, the DGCA has indicated that it will conduct an inspection audit next week to evaluate Go First's preparedness it added.

GoFirst suspended flight operations since May 3 and flights have now been cancelled till June 30 due to operational reasons.

Go Airlines (India) Ltd, the low-fare carrier that filed for bankruptcy last month, secured lenders’ approval for interim funding of ₹450 crore, potentially paving the way for the grounded airline to resume operations.

While an in-principle approval for interim funds has been granted, the plan is subject to approval from the respective boards of the banks, said one of the people cited above.

The decision was taken at a joint lenders’ meeting on Saturday. Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank are part of the lenders’ consortium of Go First.

The airline operator in early May filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of US-based engine maker Pratt and Whitney for its inability to promptly meet its obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

The NCLT court accepted the airline's plea and granted an interim stay to protect the airline from lenders, lessors, airports and regulators, among others.

BANK OF BARODA More Information

IDBI BANK More Information