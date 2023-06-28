comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Go First submits revival plans to DGCA, resume operations with 26 flights: Report
Back

Cash-trapped Go First on Wednesday has submitted its revival plan to civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) proposing to restart operations at the earliest possible, according to news report.

GoFirst airline's resolution professional Shailesh Ajmera, along with former CEO Kaushik Kona met with DGCA officials and discuss the revival plan of the now-grounded airline, reported CNBC-TV18.

The proposal submitted outlines restarting the airline's operations by deploying a fleet of 26 aircraft, including four additional planes on standby, reported CNBC-TV18. Go First aims to operate from 22 airports and fly on 78 routes, with approximately 160 daily flights.

On Tuesday, GoFirst announced a fresh tranche of flight cancellations on Tuesday as it remains embroiled in insolvency proceedings. Flights have now been cancelled till June 30 due to operational reasons. The company however assured that it would be able to resume bookings shortly.

The resolution professional has assured the DGCA that there will be an adequate workforce to support the airline's operations, said people quoted earlier.

In response to the resumption plan, the DGCA has indicated that it will conduct an inspection audit next week to evaluate Go First's preparedness it added.

GoFirst suspended flight operations since May 3 and flights have now been cancelled till June 30 due to operational reasons.

Go Airlines (India) Ltd, the low-fare carrier that filed for bankruptcy last month, secured lenders’ approval for interim funding of 450 crore, potentially paving the way for the grounded airline to resume operations.

While an in-principle approval for interim funds has been granted, the plan is subject to approval from the respective boards of the banks, said one of the people cited above.

The decision was taken at a joint lenders’ meeting on Saturday. Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank are part of the lenders’ consortium of Go First.

The airline operator in early May filed for voluntary bankruptcy before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging delays on the part of US-based engine maker Pratt and Whitney for its inability to promptly meet its obligations - leading to the grounding of a portion of its fleet.

The NCLT court accepted the airline's plea and granted an interim stay to protect the airline from lenders, lessors, airports and regulators, among others.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jun 2023, 09:47 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout