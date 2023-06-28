Go First submits revival plans to DGCA, resume operations with 26 flights: Report1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 09:47 PM IST
GoFirst airline's resolution professional Shailesh Ajmera, along with former CEO Kaushik Kona met with DGCA officials and discuss the revival plan
Cash-trapped Go First on Wednesday has submitted its revival plan to civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) proposing to restart operations at the earliest possible, according to news report.
