Go First suspends flights for 2 days due to shortage of funds1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 03:34 PM IST
GoFirst has had to ground several of its aircraft due to recurrent issues and non-supply of engines from Pratt & Whitney which power its Airbus A320 neo aircraft.
New Delhi: Low-cost carrier Go First has suspended flights for the next two days amid fleet issues and shortage of funds, two people aware of the development said. The airline has informed the regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation about the cancelled flights on 3-4 May.
