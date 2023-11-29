Go First to chase ₹12,000 crore with litigation finance
Summary
- The airline has moved a Delaware court to enforce the arbitration ruling, but has run short of funds to pursue the case after it stopped flying in May.
MUMBAI : Lenders to Go First plan to scout for litigation finance to bring home up to ₹12,000 crore tied up in various lawsuits, two people aware of the development said, as the bankrupt airline stares at likely liquidation. The amount includes an arbitration award that it won against engine maker Pratt & Whitney at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) earlier this year, as well as several other lawsuits under way.