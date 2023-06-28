DGCA plans Go First audit next week to check flight readiness1 min read 28 Jun 2023, 10:56 PM IST
In its latest plan submitted to the DGCA, the airline has said that it can recommence approximately 160 daily flight operations with 26 aircraft.
NEW DELHI : In preparation for a relaunch of Go First in July, the Indian civil aviation regulator will conduct an audit of the low-cost airline next week to check its preparedness for resumption of flights operations after a gap of nearly two months, two people aware of the development told Mint.
