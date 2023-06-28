NEW DELHI : In preparation for a relaunch of Go First in July, the Indian civil aviation regulator will conduct an audit of the low-cost airline next week to check its preparedness for resumption of flights operations after a gap of nearly two months, two people aware of the development told Mint .

“A small audit of the airline is expected next week to check for Go First’s on-ground readiness in terms of resuming flights and airworthiness of aircraft, which have been grounded since 2 May," a senior official said.

The official added that the plan is to restart operations “as early as possible and most likely during the month of July". This restart plan was discussed and the audit schedule was decided in a meeting that took place between senior officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the airline’s team led by resolution professional Shailendra Ajmera.

In its latest plan submitted to the DGCA, the airline has said that it can recommence approximately 160 daily flight operations with 26 aircraft, Mint has learnt. Out of the 26 aircraft, nearly four aircraft are to be kept in reserve to be prepared for a backup plan in case there are issues related to technical glitches in any of the operational aircraft.

“We are confident that Go First will resume operations. It is work in progress but we are hopeful about the airline. We want to ensure that they have a sound plan across all departments including engineering, technical, safety among others," a senior government official told Mint.

Go Airlines (India) Ltd, filed for bankruptcy on 2 May, and secured lenders’ in-principal approval for interim funding of ₹450 crore last week, potentially paving the way for the grounded airline to resume operations.

While an in-principle approval for interim funds has been granted, the plan is subject to approval from the respective boards of the banks. Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, and IDBI Bank are part of the lenders’ consortium of Go First.

“The resumption plan has been presented to the committee of creditors. An in-principle nod has been secured for the interim funding. The expectation is that once the DGCA audit is complete, we can expect the funds to be firmed up," another person aware of the development said.

To be sure, bankers have analysed Go Air’s readiness to fly again and feel that since it retained 50-60% of pilots and a majority of ground staff, it will soon be able to resume services.

According to DGCA’s data for April, Go First had a 6.4% share in the domestic market and carried 829,000 passengers. The airline will need to rebuild trust among passengers and the aviation community to tide over the crisis. Go First filed for insolvency on 2 May, and the National Company Law Tribunal admitted the proposal on 10 May. The airline has a moratorium on all payments for six months.

Go First’s creditors replaced the previously appointed interim resolution professional (IRP), process adviser, and legal agency after the lead lenders visited the airline’s office earlier this month.

The lenders replaced Alvarez and Marsal’s (A&M) Abhilash Lal with EY’s Ajmera as the resolution professional.

The resolution professional made a presentation on the CO-approved revival plan, a senior official at aviation ministry said. Post the submission of a formal plan on the same, DGCA will scrutinise the plan in the next couple of days, he added.