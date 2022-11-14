Wadia Group-promoted Go First airline has come under the scanner of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on account of a surge in passenger inconvenience due to non-existent flights and massive flight delays, Mint has learnt. “The DGCA will look into the matter and due process will be followed," a senior aviation ministry official told Mint.

There has been a surge in passenger complaints on social media platforms wherein passengers are finding out after arrival at the airport that the flight they are supposed to take, does not exist, two people aware of the development said.

“There have been not one but a few instances over the past few weeks where the passengers have arrived at the airport, found out that the flight does not exist and rather than providing a reason for the same, they have just been provided an option of refund. This may be a temporary impact of the aircraft availability issues but passengers are being inconvenienced," an airport official said on condition of anonymity.

Saddled with the ongoing supply chain disruption affecting delivery of engines and spare parts, the airline had already curtailed the winter schedule which came into effect from 30 October for period until 25 March. As per the winter schedule published by DGCA, the airline has been approved to operate 1,390 flight departures per week, around 40% decline from its winter schedule of 2021 and pre-pandemic levels as well.

The most recent issue at the airline relates to its punctuality. Go First posted one of the worst on-time performances on 11 and 12 November. Nearly 70% flights of the Mumbai-based airline faced delays on 11 November and it became worse on 12 November when 82% of Go First flights departed late.

The airline has also sought loans in the recent past under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) for its operations and is expected to apply for more funds under the scheme. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) modified the ECLGS in October for the aviation sector, raising the scheme’s cheaper loan limit to ₹1,500 crore from ₹400 crore to help the sector tide over cash-flow problems.