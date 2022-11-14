Go First under DGCA scanner over cancelled flights, delays2 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 12:48 AM IST
- There has been a surge in passenger complaints against Wadia Group-promoted entity
Wadia Group-promoted Go First airline has come under the scanner of aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on account of a surge in passenger inconvenience due to non-existent flights and massive flight delays, Mint has learnt. “The DGCA will look into the matter and due process will be followed," a senior aviation ministry official told Mint.