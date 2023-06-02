Go First's submits 6-month revival plan to DGCA; plans to resume services on these routes2 min read 02 Jun 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Go First planned to resume operations on the Pune, Bagdogra, and Goa routes. In its resumption plan to DGCA, Go First has also offered to deploy two aircraft to start Delhi-Srinagar and Delhi-Leh chartered flights immediately.
The cash-strapped domestic airline company Go First has submitted their six-month revival plan to Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), according to reports. The interim resolution professional (IRP) has submitted the plan to the airline regulator, according to a report published on 2 June.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×