Goa carnival celebrations: IndiGo to provide special Goan meal on some flights

Goa carnival celebrations: IndiGo to provide special Goan meal on some flights1 min read . Updated: 08 Feb 2021, 01:54 PM IST
'Eat, drink, and be merry as it is Carnival time! We're serving festive Goan treats,' IndiGo said in a tweet
New Delhi: IndiGo on Monday announced it would be providing special Goan meal Xacuti on pre-booking to those who are travelling on flights connecting the Dabolim airport with four major cities between February 12 and February 17.
"Eat, drink, and be merry as it is Carnival time! We're serving festive Goan treats such as Chicken Xacuti Sandwich on multigrain bread and Paneer Xacuti Sandwich on curry bread," Indigo tweeted.
These four cities would be Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it said in a press release.
The airline is celebrating Goa carnival at five airports -- Goa, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad -- between February 7 to February 16.
"The celebrations during the Goa Carnival will include local Goan dance at the airport, with staff dressed in traditional clothing and boarding announcements will be made in Konkani and English," it noted.
"Additionally, special Goan food menu has been introduced as part of 6E tiffin including Veg and non-veg Xacuti which will be available exclusively on flights between Goa and Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for travel dates between February 12 and February 17, available via pre-booking on IndiGo website," it stated.
Meanwhile, IndiGo will start direct flights between Kurnool and Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Chennai from March 28 onward under regional connectivity scheme Udan. Flights on all three routes - Bengaluru-Kurnool, Visakhapatnam-Kurnool and Chennai-Kurnool - will operate four times per week under the regional connectivity scheme, the release noted.
