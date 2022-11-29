Goa, Delhi emerge as most-booked destinations for December

Bookings across other tourist destinations are expected to start picking up by the second week of December as more Indians start planning their year-end getaways, the company added. Other than Goa, destinations such as Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Shimla and Udaipur (in descending order) are going to be favourites in terms of booked room nights. Offbeat locations like Gaya and Sawai Madhopur were new entrants in the list and while still smaller than the frequently travelled cities, have seen a significant jump over last year, it added.