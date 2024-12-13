Goa tourism may not be impacted this winter, despite high hotel room rates, expensive cabs
SummaryAs Goa navigates high room rates and transport challenges, hotel bookings for winter are steady but not growing significantly. South Goa shows promise with higher occupancy, while north Goa stagnates.
As Goa grapples with a public relations crisis, with users on social media ranting against high room rates and the lack of traveller-friendly transport facilities, it may only be a business-as-usual scenario for many hotels and travel companies this winter and no exponential growth, as was the case last year.