‘Hotel shopping’

"While travellers are still 'hotel shopping', we do expect them to finalise bookings soon. We are seeing a lot of repeat guests, which are groups of friends who visited earlier in the year, booking for the New Year dates," said Pratiti Rajpal, general manager of the hotel. “The pace looks promising for both Christmas and New Year… the travellers that are coming in are well travelled and want to enjoy the property experiences and spend a significant amount of time at the hotel and not just to go out. Many of these travellers come at least once a year and it's a must-do for them."