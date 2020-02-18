Bengaluru-bound GoAir flight G8 802 engine caught a 'small' fire at the time of takeoff at Ahmedabad airport, the airline said. The fire has been, however, doused and all passengers and crew are safe.

In a statement, GoAir said that the passenger and crew on GoAir flight G8 802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru have been deplaned safely. An alternate aircraft has been arranged to accomodate the passengers.

"The revised departure from Ahmedabad is scheduled at 1.30 due to Bengaluru runway closure till 3 pm," GoAir said in a tweet.

The airline further said that all the passengers are being provided assistance and refreshments.

"The right engine of GoAir flight G8 802 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru is suspected to have suffered from a foreign object damage (FOD) while on take-off roll. The suspected FOD resulted in a small fire which has been doused," the statement said.

The airline added that no emergency evacuation was carried out and passengers will be deplaned after the aircraft is towed off the runway.

Safety of our passengers and crew is of paramount importance and the airline sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to its passengers, GoAir said.

