GoAir on Friday said it has appointed Kaushik Khona as its chief executive officer (CEO)."The Nominations & Remuneration Committee and the Board met today and have appointed Kaushik Khona as CEO with immediate effect," GoAir said.

Khona will replace, industry veteran Vinay Dube who took charge as CEO in February. The company added, "Dube has ceased to be in the employment of GoAir with immediate effect and hence ceases to be the CEO." Dube was earlier the CEO of Jet Airways.

Khona brings with himself more than 32 years of corporate experience and all at CXO level. He was with the Wadia Group for almost 4 years from 2008 to 2011. He was the CEO of GoAir for two years, from April 2009. Khona was also Vice President, corporate finance and strategist for the Wadia Group.

"After his successful stay at Wadia Group, he has also turnaround several businesses at Dunlop tyre group including at diverse geographies at Germany, UK and India," Go Air said in a statement. "He also successfully carried out extensive corporate restructuring for a Shipping Venture and a financial and business restructuring for a German - India joint venture in renewable energy," the company said.

Before joining GoAir for his latest assignment, he worked as a partner to MTalati & Talati LLP, a leading the consulting, business reengineering and finance consulting practice at the firm.

Domestic flights was suspended in India in the last week of March to curb COVID-19 spread. After a gap of two months, the central government allowed the airlines to operate in a limited manner. The pandemic has severely affected the aviation industry across the world. GoAir earlier laid off its expat pilots, introduced leave without pay for its employees and announced paycut of up to 50% for its top leadership.

The news came after Airports Authority of India (AAI) put the airline on a cash and carry mode from 11 August. "The competent Authority has approved to put the operation of M/s Go Air on cash & carry basis out of all AAI Airports w.e.f. 0001 hrs. of 11th August 2020," the circular said. AAI earlier asked no-frill carrier GoAir to clear its unpaid dues of about ₹50 crore.

