GoAir begins Covid-19 vaccine delivery; operates flight to Chennai from Pune

Mumbai: Budget carrier GoAir has operated a flight to Chennai from Pune, containing 70,800 vials of coronavirus vaccines today. The flight took off for Chennai from Pune early morning on Tuesday, carrying 70,800 vials (7,08,000 doses) of the vaccine, according to GoAir.

"We at GoAir are overwhelmed with the kind of responsibility bestowed upon us to transport the life-saving COVID-19 vaccines. We are grateful that we have got an opportunity to be able to contribute to the vaccine movement and support the noble cause," GoAir chief Executive Officer, Kaushik Khona said in a statement.

Also Read | How plant meat is coming of age in India

"In our efforts to alleviate the complexities of the vaccine movement given the scale of the consignments and logistics, we are taking every possible step to support the institutions and our stakeholders to reach the vaccine in all possible corners of the country," he said.

Earlier in the day, flights started ferrying vaccines to different cities from Pune with the first consignment of Covishield vaccines in a flight operated by budget carrier SpiceJet reaching Delhi from Pune at around 10 am, four days ahead of the launch of a nationwide drive against coronavirus.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government will bear the expenses of vaccinating nearly three crore healthcare and frontline workers in the first round. India's drug regulator has given nod to Covishield and Covaxin for the emergency use authorisation.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via