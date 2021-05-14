GoAir files DRHP, plans to raise 3,600 crore via IPO

Of the ₹3,600 crore the airline hopes to raise from its IPO, it plans to utilize ₹2,015.81 crore for payment and schedule repayment of outstanding borrowings, ₹279.26 crore for replacement of letters of credit with cash deposits to secure lease rental payment and maintenance of its aircraft from aircraft lessors, and ₹254.93 crore for repayment of dues for jet fuel to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), the airline said in the DRHP document.