GoAir flight G8 1305 under DGCA scanner for regulatory breach

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is investigating no-frill airline GoAir Ltd for operating a cargo flight as a passenger flight.

GoAir flight G8 1305, which was flying in from Chennai on Tuesday afternoon, was not allowed to land at Port Blair airport, after it came into notice that the airline was operating a passenger flight while it was supposed to be operating a cargo flight, said a senior DGCA official, requesting anonymity.

"The DGCA is looking into the matter," the official said.

According to the updated flight schedule at the Airports Authority of India (AAI)-operated Veer Savarkar International Airport at Port Blair, G8 1305 is listed as a cargo flight.

"GoAir flight G8 1305 from Chennai to Port Blair did an air turn back/ diversion due to operational reasons and landed in Chennai with 160 passengers on board," a GoAir spokesperson said.

"GoAir has taken outmost care and rendered all the requisite assistance to the passengers," the spokesperson added.

However, passengers on board of the GoAir flight on Tuesday said that the airline kept misleading them about the events of the day even after the flight returned to Chennai.

"We were told by the airline that the flight was unable to land at Port Blair airport as it didn't have proper facilities for covid-19 testings, which was not the case," said Ahmedabad-based Viral Patel, who along with his wife was one of 16 couples from the city to be flying to Port Blair on the flight.

"We booked to fly from Ahmedabad to Port Blair on GoAir with the first leg of the flight slated for Monday (14 December) between Ahmedabad and Chennai while the second leg of the flight between Chennai and Port Blair was slated for Tuesday," Viral said adding that initially he was informed that his connecting Port Blair flight was cancelled upon landing at Chennai on Monday.

"Later, the airline rescheduled the flight to Port Blair on Tuesday afternoon," Patel said.

"Though the airline promised us a refund, the whole exercise has resulted in a massive waste of time," Patel added.

A senior airline official said that the incident involving G8 1305 fell under a regulatory breach.

"The incident may have occurred due to human error/misfiling / internal miscommunication. However, the flight was not allowed to land because it did not have regulatory clearance and also because Andamans is restricting number of passengers arrivals due to covid," the senior airline official added requesting anonymity.

