Budget carrier GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at ₹957 under its 'Super Saver fares' sale. "Save and travel more with GoAir‘s Super Saver Fares!," the airline tweeted. Booking of tickets for GoAir's ₹957 sale started today and is valid for travel till 30 September 2020.

Under this offer, GoAir is offering Ahmedabad to Indore tickets starting from ₹957, Indore to Ahmedabad ( ₹1214), Delhi to Chandigarh ( ₹1358), Goa to Hyderabad ( ₹1427), Chennai to Hyderabad ( ₹1473), Patna to Ranchi ( ₹1507), Bagdogra to Guwahati ( ₹1524), Kolkata to Bhubaneswar ( ₹1531),Bengaluru to Goa ( ₹1567), Chandigarh to Delhi ( ₹1577), Jammu to Srinagar ( ₹1650), Guwahati to Bagdogra ( ₹1656), Hyderabad to Goa ( ₹1659), Pune to Bengaluru ( ₹1664), Patna to Kolkata ( ₹1670), Bengaluru to Pune ( ₹1695), Aizawl to Guwahati ( ₹1696), Guwahati to Aizawl ( ₹1696), Delhi to Indore ( ₹1697), Delhi to Lucknow ( ₹1697), Kolkata to Bagdogra ( ₹1698), Goa to Bengaluru ( ₹1722), Hyderabad to Chennai ( ₹1743), Guwahati to Kolkata ( ₹1759), Bengaluru to Hyderabad ( ₹1773), Lucknow to Delhi ( ₹1796), Bagdogra to Kolkata ( ₹1798), Bhubaneswar to Kolkata ( ₹1897), Delhi to Ahmedabad ( ₹1907), Hyderabad to Bengaluru ( ₹1953), Bengaluru to Nagpur ( ₹1999),Bengaluru to Mumbai ( ₹2009).

SAVE & travel more with GoAir‘s Super Saver Fares!✈️

Book your flight tickets at fares starting just ₹957* for travel till 30th Sept 2020

Hurry! Limited period offer. https://t.co/PbVOURhumz pic.twitter.com/VYCoEs8P8z — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 13, 2020

AirAsia India announced a 4-day special Valentine's Day sale. The airline is offering flight tickets from as low as ₹1,014 (all-inclusive). Tickets can be booked till today, 14 February. IndiGo is offering an all-inclusive fares starting at ₹999 for its Valentine sale. The airline is offering one million seats on discounted fares and tickets can be booked till today.

GoAir on Tuesday announced that it will be starting a daily flight on the Mumbai-Doha route from March 19.Currently, the budget carrier operate flights to total nine international destinations -- Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, Kuwait and Dammam.

Jeh Wadia, the managing director of GoAir, said, "I must share that our operations in the Gulf region have received an exceptional response and the launch of the Doha sector is in line with our aggressive growth plans."

Share Via

Topics GoAir