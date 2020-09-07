GoAir offers flight tickets starting 2358. Routes, details here

GoAir is offering budget-friendly fares starting at ₹2358* under Fly Safe, Fly Smart offer. This is a limited offer for a travel period till 30th September 2020. Under this offer, GoAir is offering Chennai to Bengaluru tickets starting from ₹2358, Ahmedabad to Mumbai ( Rs2901) Ahmedabad to Pune ( ₹2903) Bengaluru to Chennai ( ₹2494) Chandigarh to Delhi ( ₹2572) Chennai to Hyderabad ( ₹2882) Delhi to Chandigarh ( ₹2370) Delhi to Jammu ( ₹2649) Delhi to Leh ( ₹2370) Delhi to Lucknow ( ₹2896) Delhi to Srinagar ( ₹2894) Jammu to Delhi ( ₹2640) Jammu to Srinagar ( ₹2370) Leh to Delhi ( ₹2370) Leh to Srinagar ( ₹2370) Lucknow to Delhi ( ₹2995)Mumbai to Ahmedabad ( ₹2943) Ranchi to Mumbai ( ₹2863)Srinagar to Jammu ( ₹2742).

Budget carrier GoAir has added over 100 new flights in its domestic network, including from its base Mumbai besides other cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, starting September 5.

Go for More! ✈️

We are pleased to announce that we're expanding our network with more flights across multiple destinations in India. Fly Safe, Fly Smart with GoAir at fares starting ₹2,358*.

Book now: https://t.co/hTKosg7Cxr pic.twitter.com/MM9jDjTgge — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) September 4, 2020

The airline, in a release, also said it expects the capacity to reach 45 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 level by September 21 and by October 15 to 60 per cent of what it was operating prior to the emergence of the pandemic in the country.

The domestic aviation sector is witnessing a gradual growth in demand owing to increased traffic, which is expected to spike further with many states lifting travel curbs, said GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kauhik Khona.

The new connections include services to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur, Varanasi, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh and Jammu.

