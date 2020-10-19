GoAir offers special discount fare to students. Check details

Budget carrier GoAir is offering a discount of up to 5 per cent on base fare and excess baggage allowance of up to 25 kgs for students. Under GoAir's 'Smart Student Fare' offer, it is mandatory for the students to carry a valid student ID card as well as a valid government approved photo ID with them and display it at the time of check-in at the airport. "Bored of online lectures and staying indoors? Turn your student ID into a discount voucher with GoAir's exclusive student offer and fly to your dream destinations," GoAir tweeted.