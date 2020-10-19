GoAir offers special discount fare to students. Check details

Budget carrier GoAir is offering a discount of up to 5 per cent on base fare and excess baggage allowance of up to 25 kgs for students. Under GoAir's 'Smart Student Fare' offer, it is mandatory for the students to carry a valid student ID card as well as a valid government approved photo ID with them and display it at the time of check-in at the airport. "Bored of online lectures and staying indoors? Turn your student ID into a discount voucher with GoAir's exclusive student offer and fly to your dream destinations," GoAir tweeted.

Budget carrier GoAir is offering a discount of up to 5 per cent on base fare and excess baggage allowance of up to 25 kgs for students. Under GoAir's 'Smart Student Fare' offer, it is mandatory for the students to carry a valid student ID card as well as a valid government approved photo ID with them and display it at the time of check-in at the airport. "Bored of online lectures and staying indoors? Turn your student ID into a discount voucher with GoAir's exclusive student offer and fly to your dream destinations," GoAir tweeted.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Here are the terms and conditions of GoAir's 'Smart Student Fare' offer:

Student fare will be available for bookings done online on GoAir's website by opting in for student fare, said the carrier.

GoAir's scheme is applicable for students above the age of 12 years, who belong to a recognized school / university that issues a bonafide student ID card, mentioned GoAir.

GoAir's 'Smart Student Fare' scheme is valid for students only and not applicable for family members.

Student discount is applicable for all domestic flights of GoAir.

Student discount is valid on both, one-way and round-trip bookings.

Bookings made under student discount scheme can be changed or cancelled. Cancellation & Modification charges will apply, notedthe airline.

Tickets booked under the scheme are non-transferable and no name changes are permitted.

Limited inventory are available under the scheme and seats are subject to availability.

The scheme cannot be combined with any other offers/discounts/promotions from GoAir.

Bookings under this offer are refundable after deducting the applicable cancellation fares.

An excess baggage of 25 kg (Standard 15 + 10) will be allowed at airport only after student shows a valid student ID card as well as valid government approved photo ID.

Topics GoAir