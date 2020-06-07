GoAir plan to retire Airbus A320ceo fleet on track: Official

The airline has placed order for 144 A320neo planes in two tranches, which are to be delivered to it over a period of time. In June 2011, the carrier had placed an order for 72 new A320neo aircraft valued at about ₹32,400 crore on the then list price. Then in January 2017, it firmed an order for another 72 A320neos worth ₹52,000 crore. The deliveries from the first tranche commenced from 2016.