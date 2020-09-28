GoAir's chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer quits

NEW DELHI: Wadia Group-controlled GoAir's chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer has quit, adding to the recent spate of high profile exits at the airline, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Iyer, who had earlier worked at Jet Airways as a senior executive, had joined GoAir in February. His departure is the third high profile exit at GoAir since August.

This comes barely weeks after the airline's head of flight operations Nikhil Ved had quit. The airline's chief executive Vinay Dube had left in August.

Kaushik Khona, who had previously served as GoAir’s chief executive between 2008 and 2012, had taken over Dube's position.

Interestingly, Iyer, Ved and Dube are all former executives of Jet Airways, which was grounded in April 2019 due to lack of funds.

When contacted, a GoAir spokesperson refused to comment on the development.

The Wadia Group-run airline has seen other exits also in the recent past.

GoAir's expat chief executive Cornelis Vrieswijk quit just after just nine months of joining the airline in February 2019.

Like all Indian airlines, GoAir has been hit hard by the covid-19 pandemic. It has been put on cash-and-carry mode by the state-run Airports Authority of India following pending dues.

