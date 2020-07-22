GoAir announced a new GoMore scheme which allows passengers to book the seat adjacent to theirs under the same PNR code. This new scheme has been introduced to encourage social distancing between passengers.

The new GoMore tickets will be made available across different channels which includes the official website and application of the airline and even travel agents. The reserved seat will not provide additional baggage allowance or meals.

A statement released by the airline said, "GoAir today launched two initiatives that will provide deep confidence to passengers when they plan their travel. The airline has introduced GoMore wherein passengers can book another adjacent seat on the same PNR in order to provide additional safety."

"Also with the launch of online doctor consultation, GoAir passengers will have instant access to over 3,000 doctors across more than 500 hospitals network on a beck and call by just paying consultation fee of ₹99," the statement added.

The budget airline also announced a new on-demand healthcare platform. The ‘Online Doctor Consultation’ facility has been introduced in collaboration with MFine.

The MFine app is built to provide remote assistance by qualified doctors. The app connects the GoAir passenger to top doctors in the city from the most trusted hospitals, the release said.

Passengers can consult with health experts across over 30 specialities. Besides, the MFine app can also help GoAir passengers get consultation for COVID-19 symptoms. If the passengers experience any symptoms of flu or any viral infection, then they can get their symptoms assessed by a doctor immediately, it added.

Last week, GoAir had announced Quarantine packages scheme for passengers travelling to different destinations in India to select hotels in order to complete their quarantine period. The scheme was announced for both domestic and international passengers.

Earlier, other major carriers Vistara and IndiGo announced similar schemes for its passengers to reserve a second seat in order to maintain social distance. These additional seats are being sold at an additional cost.

On June 26, the Supreme Court had passed the verdict saying that airline won’t have to keep the middle seat vacant since they are following adequate safety measures.

With Inputs from Agencies

