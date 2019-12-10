There were 158 passengers on board on GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight.
There were 158 passengers on board on GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight.

GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight had air turn back due to technical issue, says spox

1 min read . Updated: 10 Dec 2019, 04:51 PM IST ANI

  • A GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight carrying 158 passengers on-board had an air turn back shortly after takeoff on Monday
  • The spokesperson said that the safety of passengers and crew is of paramount importance and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to them

New Delhi: A GoAir Singapore-Bengaluru flight carrying 158 passengers on-board had an air turn back shortly after takeoff on Monday following a technical issue, an official release said.

"GoAir flight G8 28 Singapore - Bengaluru had an air turn back on priority shortly after takeoff following a technical issue. There were 158 passengers on board. The aircraft is currently being attended to by the GoAir engineering team," GoAir spokesperson said in a media statement.

The spokesperson said that the safety of passengers and crew is of paramount importance and expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to them.

RELATED STORIES
As many as 10 flights of GoAir are running late from Delhi Airport. (Reuters)

10 GoAir flights running late due to non-availability of cockpit crew

1 min read . 02 Dec 2019
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue