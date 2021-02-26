GoAir to relocate domestic flight operations at Mumbai to T1

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: No-frills carrier GoAir will shift its entire domestic flight operations in Mumbai to Terminal 1 (T1) from 10 March. All international flight operations of the airline in the city will take place from Terminal 2 (T2), the airline said in a statement.

"We will continue to use the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved, hospital-grade disinfectant for deep cleaning the aircraft," it added.

GoAir recorded a load factor of 64.9% during January. The airline, which had a 8.2% market share, carried 634,000 passengers during the month.

The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 64-76% in January, around the same levels recorded in the previous month but way below the 78%-91% recorded by airlines in the same period of 2020. PLF measures the capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.

In comparison, India's largest airline IndiGo recorded a 54.3% market share and a 69.3% PLF during January. It carried 4.20 million passengers during the month.