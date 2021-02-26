GoAir to relocate domestic flight operations at Mumbai to T1

GoAir to relocate domestic flight operations at Mumbai to T11 min read . 12:48 PM IST
- All international flight operations of the airline in Mumbai will take place from Terminal 2 (T2)
NEW DELHI: No-frills carrier GoAir will shift its entire domestic flight operations in Mumbai to Terminal 1 (T1) from 10 March. All international flight operations of the airline in the city will take place from Terminal 2 (T2), the airline said in a statement.
The Wadia Group-controlled airline said it will continue to carry out the enhanced cleaning procedures to ensure the health and safety of its customers and employees.
"We will continue to use the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved, hospital-grade disinfectant for deep cleaning the aircraft," it added.
GoAir recorded a load factor of 64.9% during January. The airline, which had a 8.2% market share, carried 634,000 passengers during the month.
The passenger load factor (PLF) of major scheduled commercial airlines was 64-76% in January, around the same levels recorded in the previous month but way below the 78%-91% recorded by airlines in the same period of 2020. PLF measures the capacity utilization of transport services, including airlines.
In comparison, India’s largest airline IndiGo recorded a 54.3% market share and a 69.3% PLF during January. It carried 4.20 million passengers during the month.
