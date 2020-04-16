GoAir to resume operations in phases from 4 May

New Delhi: Wadia Group-controlled no-frills carrier GoAir will resume operations from 4 May in a phased manner with new operating procedures, the airline said in a statement.

The airline will take a slew of measures when it restarts operations, including stringent social distancing measures, longer check-in time for passengers, longer turnaround time in between flights to thoroughly disinfect the aircraft and suspension of all onboard sales.

"GoAir is in full preparation mode for a gradual commencement of flights from 4 May 2020," the airline's chief executive Vinay Dube said in the statement.

"We are going above and beyond the government recommendations in an effort to ensure maximum health and safety measures are undertaken as we gradually emerge from this unimaginable and unprecedented global crisis," Dube added.

Apart from GoAir, Vistara and IndiGo, have also announced plans to re-start operations from 4 May, after the completion of the nationwide lockdown.

The Indian aviation industry, including airlines, is currently grounded due to a government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of covid-19, which has killed thousands of people worldwide.

As things stand, all international and domestic scheduled airline operations will remain suspended till 3 May, the ministry of civil aviation said on Tuesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown.

The aviation sector is badly affected as the revenue loss spread across airlines, airports and retail is estimated to be $1-1.5 billion per month of lockdown, according to industry estimates.

Globally, over 137,193 people have died due to covid-19, while the number of those infected has crossed 2 million cases, according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University.





Share Via