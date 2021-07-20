NEW DELHI : Consumer electronics maker Godrej Appliances on Tuesday announced a pan-India foray into the dishwasher market through a range of Godrej Eon Dishwashers, as the pandemic drives up demand for the category.

In October 2020, Godrej Appliances had launched the range online, that too for delivery in select cities. The entire range is now being made available offline in markets across India.

Consumers globally are seeking products to make life at home easier with the help of gadgets and appliances as they spend longer hours indoors. In India, the pandemic-induced lockdown that made access to house help difficult, prompted several companies to enter the dishwasher category or roll out new lines.

India sells less than 100,000 pieces of dishwashers annually. Bosch, Siemens—both sold by BSH, Voltas Beko, and IFB are among the key players in the market.

“The pandemic has upped stress level of consumers significantly. City-based consumers particularly have been most affected, they are juggling their office work with household chores while trying to limit their dependence on domestic help to avoid health risks. This has led to a surge in effort minimizing appliances like dishwashers," said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, Godrej Appliances.

Nandi said the company is building more products centred on the theme of health, hygiene, and effort minimization since the start of the pandemic.

The company has rolled out five stock-keeping units for starters. These are priced starting ₹37,900 (plus taxes).

Godrej will import the product from a partner manufacturer overseas. The same is true for others in the market. Companies have not yet invested in manufacturing units for dishwashers in the country given just how small the category is.

Demand for the product is high in markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, and Delhi, Nandi said.

Godrej is eyeing a 15% market share in the category, said Rajinder Koul, product group head, dishwashers, Godrej Appliances.

“The dishwasher category in India is at a nascent stage but the heightened need for personal hygiene and convenience as an outcome of covid-19, has accelerated awareness and demand for this product segment," he said.

Godrej Appliances is part of Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co. Ltd that sells home appliances such as washing machines, airconditioners, microwave ovens, air coolers etc.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.