New Delhi: Godrej Appliances, the business unit of Godrej & Boyce, on Thursday said it is set to nearly double sales of its air conditioners in the upcoming fiscal after the company rolled out India’s first leak proof split air conditioner and as a strong summer season sets the base for firms to expand the business for cooling appliances.

On Thursday, the company launched India’s first leak proof split air conditioners. For the upcoming summer season, Godrej Appliances has a line-up of over 25 stock keeping units in the air conditioner category, it said.

The air conditioner industry is expected to see strong demand this season, said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, Godrej Appliances.

Nandi said the summer season is expected to be severe and more prolonged. “We expect the market to grow by more than 30% this year, and, for us, we are expecting as a brand to double the turnover over last year on the base of this technology that we have launched. There is a huge response we have got from our trade partners. This will be a game changer in the air conditioner industry."

Coupled with a robust product portfolio for the upcoming summer season, the industry is looking more than doubling air conditioner sales compared to last year, he said.

Water leaking from the indoor unit of an air conditioner is a common problem faced by several users, the company said. “An estimated 85% of air conditioner consumers suffer from this issue at least once in the product’s lifetime and consequently, the issue ranks among air conditioners key concerns. Given that air conditioners are among the most expensive appliance investments made by customers and have an impact on home aesthetics as well, to have it drip water inside the room is a frustrating experience."