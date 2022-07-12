Godrej Appliances targets ₹500 crore sales from healthcare products1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 06:01 PM IST
- The new insulin storage unit is priced upwards of ₹5,999 and will be rolled out pan-India apart from being sold online.
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI: Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce, said it expects its health and medical equipment portfolio comprising medical refrigeration systems and insulin storage devices to contribute ₹500 crore to the company’s sales over the next three to five years.