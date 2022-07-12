NEW DELHI: Godrej Appliances, a business unit of Godrej & Boyce, said it expects its health and medical equipment portfolio comprising medical refrigeration systems and insulin storage devices to contribute ₹500 crore to the company’s sales over the next three to five years.

On Tuesday, Godrej Appliances launched the new InsuliCool product range for storing insulin storage. The storage box is light weight, portable and maintains a temperature of between 2 degree to 8 degrees that can be used to keep insulin vials, pens and cartridges. The two products under InsuliCool are targeted at India’s growing diabetic population.

Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president of Godrej Appliances, said the portfolio of health and medical devices currently contributes 3% to the company’s sales. “We are targeting to reach ₹150-175 crore this year, which will be about 3% (of the overall turnover), and over the next three to five years, our goal is to make this vertical about ₹500 crore or about 5-6% of the overall turnover," Nandi said in a virtual interview.

Over the last two years, the company has rolled out medical refrigeration solutions in the country which were used during the vaccination drive post-Covid.

Nandi said more products that are targeted to solve the refrigeration needs within the healthcare industry could be rolled out.

The new insulin storage unit is priced upwards of ₹5,999 and will be rolled out pan-India apart from being sold online.

Nandi added that this will be largely targeted to the B2C segment, but it could also be sold to B2B segments like diagnostic labs to carry medicines and vaccines.