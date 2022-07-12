Godrej Appliances targets 500 crore sales from healthcare products

Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president of Godrej Appliances, said the portfolio of health and medical devices currently contributes 3% to the company’s sales. “We are targeting to reach ₹150-175 crore this year, which will be about 3% (of the overall turnover), and over the next three to five years, our goal is to make this vertical about ₹500 crore or about 5-6% of the overall turnover," Nandi said in a virtual interview.

