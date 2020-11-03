Godrej Appliances to commission 11,856 units of vaccine refrigerators, freezers

NEW DELHI: Godrej Appliances will commission 11,856 units of vaccine refrigerators and deep freezers worth ₹95 crore across India over the next six months, under the Universal Immunization Programme of the union health ministry, after it won a tender floated by the government.

In a statement, the company said it will supply medical equipment to state depots at 22 locations, which will then be commissioned at government hospitals and health centres to strengthen the cold chain for the immunization programme.

It was not clear whether the health ministry’s tender for the 8,767 units of ice-lined medical refrigerators and 3,089 units of horizontal deep freezers was floated by the government primarily to spruce up the cold chain system before the launch of covid-19 vaccines.

“Our Godrej medical refrigerators are equipped to deliver a precision cooling of 4°C at all times despite power cuts and is at par with international quality standards," Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president at Godrej Appliances, said in the statement.

The company claims that its medical refrigerators have an optimum temperature range of 2-8 °C for vaccine preservation and blood storage, and can maintain temperature even in case of power outages for as long as 8-12 days in ambient temperatures of 43˚C.

The medical freezers can provide cooling at -20 °C, as per the statement. Temperature of -20 °C is considered optimum for storing oral polio vaccine.

Most vaccines in India have an optimum temperature range of 2-8 °C, with oral polio vaccine being an exception.

Among covid-19 vaccines too, most vaccines are expected to be stable at 2-8 °C, but some mRNA vaccines, like that of Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, may need to be stored at temperatures as low as -70 °C.

The National Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration is mandated to look at cold chain capacity across the country for the covid-19 vaccine, among other things.

Last week, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who co-chairs the panel, wrote a letter to states and union territories advising them to set up committees to review preparatory activities in terms of cold chain preparedness, operational planning, strategies for state-specific challenges for geographical terrains and hard-to-reach areas.

