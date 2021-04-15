NEW DELHI : New Delhi: Godrej Appliances on Thursday announced an investment of Rs100 crore across two of its manufacturing facilities—Shirwal in Maharashtra and Mohali in Punjab—to expand its production capacity for air-conditioners to 800,000 units by 2025.

On Thursday, it also announced the launch of 30 new air-conditioner models with eco-friendly refrigerants; this new range of air-conditioners comes with "Nano-Coated Anti-Viral Filtration Technology".

Also Read | Restaurants are now down to the waterline

A new air-conditioner line has already been set up at its existing factory in Shirwal, Maharashtra, with an investment of Rs50 crore, the company said.

The brand is targeting a market share of 10% over the next three years in the AC category.

“The ongoing covid pandemic has influenced purchase behaviour across categories with consumers seeking better health, hygiene and comfort at home where they are spending a lot more time. People are warming up to more sustainable, eco-friendly offerings. The other significant shift has been greater consciousness towards supporting India-Made Products," the company said in its statement.

The company, which sells refrigerators, washing machines and air conditioners, said it has been expanding local manufacturing over the last few years. Over the last seven years, the brand has invested Rs1,100 crore in capacity, research and development and technology expansion, aimed at participating in the country’s Make in India initiative.

“Via backward integrations, the brand has been working steadily over the years towards upping its indigenous manufacturing capabilities, with an intention to manufacture nearly all its product categories locally," it said.

“Both our manufacturing plants at Shirwal and Mohali are the first in India to be conferred with CII’s GreenCo Platinum Plus rating, for our sustainable and green manufacturing practices. We have been working towards improving our indigenous manufacturing capabilities through backward integrations, moving a step closer to being able to manufacture most of our product categories in-house," said Kamal Nandi, business head and executive vice president, Godrej Appliances.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via