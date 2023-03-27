Godrej & Boyce in MoU with JCW Japan for washing systems for Indian Railways, metro trains

New Delhi: Gdrej & Boyce, the flagship company of Godrej Group, has announced that its business Godrej Tooling has partnered with JCW Japan, a manufacturer of vehicle cleaning machines, to develop an automated and sustainable washing system for the Indian Railways and metro trains.

By melding the global expertise of JCW Japan with Godrej Tooling’s strong Indian footprint, this alliance promises to introduce cutting-edge global technology to India and contribute to the indigenization of various automated washing systems, a company statement said.

With around 50 new metro maintenance depots expected in the next three years, the demand for washing systems is expected to increase in the Indian market. The estimated opportunity from railways and metro rail corporations is around ₹200 crore over the next five years.

The latest technology washing systems will provide a sustainable cleaning solution, which assures efficient use of resources and time. Initially, Godrej Tooling will commence with indigenization of 20-30%; the business aims to enhance local capabilities to 80% within the next five years.

“This partnership with JCW Japan is a key factor in improving the speed & quality of maintenance and servicing of railway and metro coaches thus leading to enhanced safety. As the train passes through the Automatic Train Wash Plant, it undergoes a series of pre-programmed functions, including soaking, rinsing, foaming, washing, and drying cycles that vary according to the coach variant. Depending on the train’s length, the entire cleaning process takes only five to ten minutes. The automated washing systems will have higher water recycling percentages and lesser energy consumption, contributing to sustainability," said Pankaj Abhyankar, senior vice president and Business Head, Godrej Tooling.