Godrej & Boyce in MoU with JCW Japan for washing systems for Indian Railways, metro trains

Godrej & Boyce in MoU with JCW Japan for washing systems for Indian Railways, metro trains1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 05:53 PM IST
By melding the global expertise of JCW Japan with Godrej Tooling’s strong Indian footprint, this alliance promises to introduce cutting-edge global technology to India and contribute to the indigenization of various automated washing systems
New Delhi: Gdrej & Boyce, the flagship company of Godrej Group, has announced that its business Godrej Tooling has partnered with JCW Japan, a manufacturer of vehicle cleaning machines, to develop an automated and sustainable washing system for the Indian Railways and metro trains.
